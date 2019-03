SEVERAL AREA HIGHWAYS CLOSED FROM FLOODWATERS (Update)

NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 77 IS CLOSED AS OF 12:25PM AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 77 AND HIGHWAY 35 WEST OF DAKOTA CITY TO WALTHILL BECAUSE OF WATER OVER THE HIGHWAY.

IN WOODBURY COUNTY WOLF CREEK IS OVER THE BANKS AND RUNNING ONTO OLD HIGHWAY 141 AT HUMBOLDT AVE.

WOODBURY COUNTY ROADS PERSONNEL HAS IT BLOCKED.

(Photo by Woodbury County Sheriff)

THE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS IT RAN OUT OF BARRICADES AFTER CLOSING MORE THAN A HALF DOZEN ROADS, INCLUDING U.S. HIGHWAY 275 NEAR WEST POINT.

CEDAR COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES SAY MANY STATE HIGHWAYS AND COUNTY ROADS HAVE WATER OVER THEM.

SEVERAL CEDAR COUNTY ROADS HAVE BEEN CLOSED.

SOUTH DAKOTA HAS SNOW AND RAIN PROBLEMS.

STATE TRANSPORTATION OFFICIALS HAVE CLOSED INTERSTATE 90 FROM WALL TO CHAMBERLAIN AS A STRONG LATE WINTER STORM PUSHES INTO THE STATE.

THE 150-MILE STRETCH OF INTERSTATE WAS CLOSED IN BOTH EAST AND WEST DIRECTIONS ON WEDNESDAY.

FLOODING OVER ROADS ALSO IS REPORTED IN SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH-CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA.