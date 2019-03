FLOOD WARNING FOR AREA UNTIL 8:30PM WEDNESDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 830 TONIGHT FOR MOST OF THE TRI-STATE AREA.

ELLIOTT CREEK AT LAWTON WENT OVER FLOOD STAGE AT 8:45 THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING, CAUSING MINOR FLOODING OF FARMLAND.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON’S MIDDLE SCHOOL IS CLOSED TODAY DUE TO WATER ISSUES.

WE’LL HAVE MORE UPDATES AS CONDITIONS CHANGE.