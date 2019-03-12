SHARIF’S MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED

The trial of a Sioux City man accused of killing his roommate has been continued four months.

39-year-old Abdiqadar Sharif had been set to go on trial next Tuesday.

Sharif is charged with second-degree murder in the October 28th slaying of 40-year-old Guled Nur.

Woodbury County court records say the defense and prosecution asked for more time to prepare for the trial, so a judge has set a new starting date of July 30th.

Prosecutors say Sharif stabbed and kicked Nur after an altercation broke out at their apartment.