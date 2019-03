SENIOR DISCOUNT ON LOCAL TRASH COLLECTION BILL APPEARS TO BE OVER

THE DISCOUNT SENIOR CITIZENS HAVE HAD ON THEIR GARBAGE AND RECYCLING BILLS REMAINS ILLEGAL UNDER IOWA LAW.

MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A TWO PER CENT RAISE IN THE BASE RATE FOR ALL CUSTOMERS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE COUNCIL’S HANDS ARE TIED ON ALLOWING THE CONTINUATION OF THE SENIOR DISCOUNT:

NEXT MONDAY THE COUNCIL WILL VOTE TO ELIMINATE THE SENIOR DISCOUNT.

COUNCIL MEMBER RHONDA CAPRON SAYS CITIZENS NEED TO KNOW THE COUNCIL IS BEING FORCED TO ELIMINATE THE DISCOUNT BY STATE LAW:

THE COUNCIL HAD BEEN HOPING THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WOULD PASS A BILL TO ALLOW FOR A SENIOR DISCOUNT, BUT THAT BILL WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED THIS SESSION IN DES MOINES.