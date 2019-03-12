REYNOLDS STREAMLINES FELON VOTING RIGHTS PATHWAY

Governor Kim Reynolds’ staff has created a one-page document to streamline the process for Iowa felons seeking the governor’s approval of the application to get their voting rights restored.

The previous document was three pages long and also required felons to compile paperwork about any fines and restitution they owe.

Reynolds says her staff has access to that information online.

Reynolds has been pressing lawmakers to set up the process for a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to paroled felons.

Drew Klein of Americans for Prosperity joined Reynolds at her weekly news conference to emphasize his group’s support of the governor’s effort to automatically restore voting rights felons and avoid requiring that all restitution be repaid before they may vote.

The new, one-page application to the governor for voting rights restoration is being presented to felons as they exit prison.

Reynolds recently began calling paroled felons to whom she has granted voting rights.

She’s offering to arrange those calls with state legislators, too, to emphasize how much second chances mean to paroled Iowans.

