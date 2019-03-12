NICKLESS SAYS HEALING CONTINUES AFTER RELEASE OF LIST OF SIOUX CITY DIOCESE PRIEST ABUSE

NICKLESS SAYS HEALING CONTINUES AFTER RELEASE OF LIST OF SIOUX CITY DIOCESE...

Two weeks ago the Sioux City Catholic Diocese released a list of 28 priests that were credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors while serving in the diocese between 1948 and 1995.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless says since that announcement, most people have expressed support to the Diocese for releasing the list:

Bishop Nickless says he hopes releasing the list not only helps bring closure to past victims, but also may help others who have remained silent about past abuse:

Twenty-two of the 28 priests on the list are deceased.

The Bishop says he has also had people tell him it is time for the church to move forward:

The Bishop made his comments after he spoke Monday to 6th graders at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic School.