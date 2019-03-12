GRASSLEY TO CHAIR TRUMP BUDGET HEARINGS IN SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE

President Trump’s proposed 2020 budget is the subject of multiple hearings this week before the U-S Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

The president’s spending plan reportedly calls for a 31-percent reduction in funding to the Environmental Protection Agency.

That’s two-point-eight billion dollars, and Grassley isn’t sure he’d support that deep of a cut.

OC……do its job. :13

Trump’s budget also calls for another eight-point-six billion dollars for the border wall.

Grassley notes the president has already amassed a significant amount of money for the wall in the previous appropriations bill, in addition to the money he was able to transfer under existing law.

OC……..the courts say. :19

As for the overall Trump budget of four-point-75 trillion dollars, Grassley says, “Presidents propose and Congress disposes.”