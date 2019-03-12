FOOD BANK ANNOUNCES RECORD MONTH OF DISTRIBUTION

The Food Bank of Siouxland distributed more food in February than any other month in its history.

The Food Bank distributed 236,313 pounds of food, breaking the previous record of 235,829 pounds in November of 2013.

A statement from the organization says the spike in distribution does not have an easily identifiable cause.

Executive Director Linda Scheid says “Individuals and families struggle to eat every single day in every corner of Siouxland.

The Food Bank’s distribution has continued to increase over the past decade.

In 2005, the Food Bank distributed 1,072,272 pounds of food throughout the entire year.

In the first five months of the 2019 fiscal year, 1,087,629 pounds of food have already been distributed, far surpassing the yearly total for 2005.

Last year the Food Bank distributed 2.25 million pounds of food.

The projected distribution for fiscal year 2019 is over 2.4 million pounds.