FLU BUG CONTINUES TO TAKE A TOLL ON IOWANS

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the number of flu deaths in Iowa continues to increase.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Ann Garvey says six new deaths were reported in the last week.

She says you can take one big step to keep yourself from getting the flu.

Doctor Garvey says the warm up and melting snow is not an indication the flu season is coming to an end.

There were 270 flu deaths in the last flu season, but doctor Garvey says it is tough to make a comparison this year until the season is finally done.

