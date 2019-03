CITY COUNCIL ONE STEP CLOSER TO APPROVING PAY RAISE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL TAKE ONE MORE VOTE NEXT WEEK TO APPROVE GIVING THEMSELVES A TWO THOUSAND DOLLAR RAISE.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 3-2 MONDAY TO APPROVE THE SECOND OF THREE REQUIRED VOTES ON THE PROPOSAL.

IF APPROVED NEXT MONDAY THE COMPENSATION FOR THE MAYOR WOULD INCREASE FROM $15,000 TO $17,000 ANNUALLY WHILE THE OTHER FOUR COUNCIL MEMBERS WOULD GET A RAISE FROM $13,000 TO $15,000 DOLLARS.

COUNCILMEN DAN MOORE AND PETE GROETKEN HAVE VOTED AGAINST THE MEASURE.

IF APPROVED, THE RAISE WOULD TAKE EFFECT IN 2020.

THE LAST PAY INCREASE CAME IN 2018, WHEN THE MAYOR’S SALARY JUMPED FROM $10,000 TO $15,000 AND COUNCIL MEMBERS INCREASED FROM $8500 TO $13,000.

THE LAST RAISE PRIOR TO THAT WAS IN 2000.