Fire damaged a rural Hinton home Saturday morning in Plymouth County.

Hinton Fire Chief Chad Beck says the fire started in the attached garage, destroying two vehicles and the contents.

Beck had not determined what started the blaze, but says much of the damage was contained to the garage area:

Beck says the fire caused several thousands of dollars in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Le Mars and Merrill Fire Departments assisted Hinton in fighting the fire.