TWO INJURED IN I-29 ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NEAR ELK POINT

Two people were injured in a one vehicle rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 29 near Elk Point.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of his southbound SUV around 4:30am.

The vehicle went into the median and rolled, ejecting a passenger.

The driver, 32-year-old David Medina of Sioux City, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says charges are pending against Medina.

His passenger, a 51-year-old unidentified woman, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She also sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City.

