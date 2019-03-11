NAMING RIGHTS ANNOUNCED FOR SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER

The Siouxland Expo Center has received three naming rights financial commitments from organizations.

City Parks Director Matt Salvatore announced them at Monday’s City Council meeting:

In total, the project has received financial contributions to help fund building construction costs from over 30 businesses in the community.

The city council voted 5-0 to approve the plans and specifications for the building at its meeting.

Bids for the $12.7 million dollar 104,000-square foot building will be received on April 9th with construction of the project anticipated to be complete by June 1, 2020.