JURY SELECTION DELAYED IN DEREK OLSON MURDER TRIAL (Update)

The murder trial of a suspect charged in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man was delayed for a day on Monday.

Jury selection was to begin in Cuming County District Court in the trial of Derek Olson.

But the county court clerk says that jury selection was postponed after the judge met in chambers with the attorneys in the case Monday morning.

There was talk of moving the trial to another Nebraska county but it was decided to keep the trial in Cuming County.

The clerk says jury selection will start at 9:30a.m. Tuesday.

Updated 2:15pm 3/11/19

Olson is charged in the March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Warnock’s body was found in the burned rubble of his home.

Investigators say Warnock had been fatally stabbed.

Olson’s father, 49-year-old Jody Olson plead guilty last December to 2nd degree murder in the case.

His sentencing is set for April 4th.