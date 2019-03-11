An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday morning for a 62 year old unconscious female passenger in need of medical attention.
The pilot contacted Sioux Gateway Airport around 5 a.m. and emergency crews responded.
A few doctors were on-board the plane and an IV may have been administered before the landing.
No additional information has been released at this time.
EMERGENCY LANDING AT SIOUX GATEWAY
