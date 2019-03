CITY COUNCIL MOVES TO REPLACE TYSON EVENTS VIDEO SCOREBOARD

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL TOOK THE FIRST STEP MONDAY TO REPLACE THE VIDEO SCOREBOARD IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO ADOPT A PLAN AND SPECIFICATIONS TO REPLACE THE 15 YEAR OLD SCOREBOARD WHICH HAS BEEN IN DISREPAIR AT TIMES.

THE ESTIMATED COST FOR A NEW VIDEOBOARD IS $750,000.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE TOLD THE COUNCIL MUCH OF THE MONEY WOULD COME THROUGH SPONSORSHIP AD REVENUE:

OC………DEBT SERVICE PAYMENT. ;10

SPECTRA, THE MANAGING FIRM OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, IS EXPECTED TO ENTER INTO THOSE SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENTS.