BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT SENTENCED TO PRISON

An Omaha man has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for robbing a Plattsmouth bank in 2012.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 28-year-old Joseph Lanckriet was sentenced to 56 months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay more than $27,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 7, 2012, Lanckriet and another man robbed the SAC Federal Credit Union in Plattsmouth.

Lanckriet and co-defendant Thomas Woodard were arrested four years later in Sioux City.

Woodard was sentenced in February to more than eight years for the crime.

The pair is suspected of committing a robbery here in 2014.

Investigators say Lanckriet was one of two men who forced their way into the Morningside home of a bank manager in May of 2014, and threatened her with a knife.

Authorities say the men demanded that the woman take them to her bank and open its safe.

The suspects bound the woman, stole cash from her purse and fled.

