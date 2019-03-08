SGT. BLUFF ARCHERS SET SIGHTS ON STATE TITLE IN DES MOINES

The boys’ state basketball tournament isn’t the only tournament holding its championship rounds in Des Moines this weekend.

Some 19-hundred Iowa students from grades four through 12 will compete in the Iowa State Archery Tournament.

Scott Pack is taking a group of archers from Sgt. Bluff-Luton to compete:

OC……..four boys. ;24

Pack says there are two competitions, bullseye and 3-D animal replica targets:

OC………sheep. :14

Pack, who is also the Sgt. Bluff Police Chief, hopes to have his archers bring back a state title this year:

OC………extremely proud. :22

There are now 160 high school and middle school students at Sgt. Bluff-Luton taking part in archery.

The sport is growing in Iowa with 300 schools that are shooting archery during the school day with physical education, and about 100 schools that are shooting actively within the competition program.

This year’s tournament features a full field of 88 teams shooting for nearly 17-thousand dollars in scholarships and other prizes, as well as a chance to go to the national competition this spring.

The state archery tournament will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.