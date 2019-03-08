IOWA SENATE COMMITTEE ADVANCES DEATH PENALTY BILL

The Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee has narrowly advanced a bill that would reinstate the death penalty for people convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a child in Iowa.

Senator Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, says polls show Iowans support the death penalty in these cases.

The passed on an 8-7 vote Thursday with two Republicans joining the committee’s five Democrats to oppose the bill.

Senator Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, says the death penalty is about justice for victims.

Senator Kevin Kinney, a Democrat from Oxford, is a former Johnson County Deputy.

He investigated the 2005 kidnapping, rape and murder of 10-year-old Jetseta Gage of Cedar Rapids — and Kinney says he’s visited the cell of Roger Bentley, the girl’s killer who was sentenced to life in prison.

The Senate’s Republican leader has not indicated whether the bill will be scheduled for debate.

The bill has 20 Republican co-sponsors, but 26 “yes” votes are required to pass bills in the senate.

Iowa abolished the death penalty in 1965.

Radio Iowa