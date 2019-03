CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER TRASH FEES INCREASE AGAIN ON MONDAY

ON MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL CONSIDER THE THIRD READING OF A MEASURE THAT WOULD INCREASE FEES FOR TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTIONS IN TOWN.

THERE’S ALSO A POSSIBILITY THE DISCOUNT FOR SENIOR CITIZENS WILL BE ELIMINATED IN THE FUTURE.

THE COUNCIL HAS BEEN HOPING THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WOULD PASS A BILL TO ALLOW FOR A SENIOR DISCOUNT, BUT CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THAT BILL WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IN DES MOINES:

LAST WEEK THE COUNCIL SEPARATED THE SENIOR DISCOUNT ELIMINATION FROM THE RATE INCREASE.

PADMORE SAYS THE CITY ATTORNEY IS CONTINUING TO RESEARCH IF IT’S LEGAL TO CONTINUE TO OFFER IT:

THE COUNCIL IS ALSO PUTTING OFF ACTION ON SENDING NOTICE TO END WASTEWATER TREATMENT AGREEMENTS WITH SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SGT. BLUFF AND NORTH SIOUX CITY UNTIL MAY 20TH

ALSO ON MONDAY THE COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER RESOLUTIONS REGARDING CONSTRUCTION OF THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER, REPLACING THE SCOREBOARD AND VIDEO BOARD AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND THE SECOND READING OF A PROPOSAL TO GIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS A SALARY INCREASE.