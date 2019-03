CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES SET FOR MIKE ROGERS

SERVICES TO CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF DR. MICHAEL ROGERS WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEEKEND AT SIOUX CITY’S EAST HIGH SCHOOL.

THE FORMER EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL AND LONGTIME EDUCATOR PASSED AWAY THURSDAY MORNING AT THE AGE OF 52 FROM LIVER CANCER.

ROGERS FAMILY SAYS COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE INVITED TO SERVICES AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL ON FRIDAY, MARCH 15TH AT 7PM, WITH A VISITATION BEGINNING AT 5PM.

THOSE ATTENDING ARE ASKED TO WEAR GREEN IN HONOR OF ROGERS.

THEN ON SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH, A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL BEGINNING AT 10:30AM.

ROGERS WORKED IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SINCE 1992, MOST RECENTLY AS PRINCIPAL AT EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

HE ALSO SERVED AS AN ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL AND THEN PRINCIPAL AT UNITY ELEMENTARY.