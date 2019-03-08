ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS WARNS OF SPRING FLOOD THREAT

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is the latest agency to issue a warning about the potential for major flooding, based on the snowpack in the Rocky Mountains.

Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center:

While the mountain snowpack may only be slightly above normal, there’s a lot of snow on the ground across the region which will soon melt as well.

Low says the Corps of Engineers is putting out a series of long-range flood outlooks for the upcoming three months.

The Missouri River between Iowa and Nebraska may also experience a level boost:

Low says localized flooding due to ice jams is also possible over the next few weeks.