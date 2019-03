INVESTIGATORS HAVE DETERMINED THE CAUSE OF A FIRE THAT DESTROYED A HOME IN MORNINGSIDE LAST SATURDAY.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE IN THE 3500 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE WAS ACCIDENTAL:

FLAMES WERE COMING THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AT THE SCENE.

THE PARENTS AND THEIR CHILDREN WERE ALL OUT OF THE HOME ATTENDING ACTIVITIES WHEN THE FIRE WAS DISCOVERED.

THE STRUCTURE WAS RULED A TOTAL LOSS.