SOUTH SIOUX WOMAN CHARGED IN THEFTS FROM STORE

A South Sioux City woman is facing criminal charges accusing her of stealing money from the Sioux City Sears store that she was employed at.

39-year-old Sandra Leticia Martinez is charged with second degree theft.

Court records state that Martinez stole $400 on the first day she worked at the store and stole another $1,000 on the last day she worked there.

Investigators say she stole a total of $3200 between January 4th and March 2nd.

They allege that Martinez would place money from her cash register into a store cash bag and then stuff the bag up her sweater sleeve.

Martinez is free on $5000 bond.