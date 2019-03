PRINCIPAL MICHAEL ROGERS’ PASSING MOURNED BY STUDENTS AND STAFF

A LONGTIME SIOUX CITY EDUCATOR HAS LOST HIS BATTLE WITH LIVER CANCER.

DR. MIKE ROGERS PASSED AWAY THURSDAY MORNING AT THE AGE OF 52.

ROGERS WORKED IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SINCE 1992, MOST RECENTLY AS PRINCIPAL AT EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

BEFORE THAT HE SERVED AS AN ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL AND THEN PRINCIPAL AT UNITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THEIR HEARTS ARE HEAVY AND ROGERS’ WORK TOUCHED THE LIVES OF MANY AND HE MADE A PROFOUND IMPACT ON OUR STUDENTS.

ROGERS FAMILY SAYS THEIR HEARTS ARE BROKEN BUT THEY APPRECIATE THE LOVE AND SUPPORT THE COMMUNITY HAS SHOWN THEM.

A CELEBRATION OF ROGERS LIFE IS BEING PLANNED.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL ALSO PROVIDE COUNSELOR SUPPORT FOR STUDENTS AND STAFF AT EAST HIGH AND EAST MIDDLE FRIDAY.

