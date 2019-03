MORE SNOW LEADS TO MORE TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

THE LATEST ROUND OF SNOW THURSDAY MORNING CONTRIBUTED TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

ONE VEHICLE LOST CONTROL AT MILE MARKER NINE ON HIGHWAY 20 WEST OF LAWTON IN WOODBURY COUNTY, STRUCK A GUARD RAIL AND ROLLED OVER.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

OVER IN DAKOTA COUNTY, A SEMI TRAILER AND CAR COLLIDED AT THE JUNCTION OF HIGHWAYS 20 AND 110 AROUND 10:45AM.

THE DRIVER, NATHANIAL FERRY OF WINSIDE, NEBRASKA, WAS UNABLE TO STOP BECAUSE OF SLICK CONDITIONS SO ACCELERATED TO TRY AND CROSS HIGHWAY 20 TO AVOID THE ONCOMING SEMI.

DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTIES SAY THAT DECISION PREVENTED THE SEMI FROM STRIKING HIS VEHICLE BROADSIDE.

FERRY AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE WITH INJURIES.

IN SIOUX CITY, POLICE RESPONDED TO AROUND TEN ACCIDENTS, HALF OF THEM OCCURRING BETWEEN 8:45 AND 9:30AM WHEN SNOW WAS HEAVIER.

Photos by Woodbury County Sheriff

Updated 5:05pm 3/7/19