LONG TIME VOLUNTEER HELPS KEEP REFS FRESH AT NAIA TOURNEY

ONE OF THE BIG REASONS THE ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IS SUCH A SUCCESS EACH YEAR IN SIOUX CITY IS THE MANY VOLUNTEERS WHO HELP OUT.

DALE TEGROOTENHUIS MAKES THE TRIP TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER EVERY DAY FROM HIS ORANGE CITY HOME.

HE STARTED HELPING 16 YEARS AGO WHEN A FRIEND OF HIS THOUGHT HE WOULD BE PERFECT FOR A CERTAIN TASK:

DALE SHOWS UP AROUND 7AM FOR THE FIRST GAME THAT TIPS OFF AT 8:30 IN THE MORNING.

HE AND HIS FELLOW VOLUNTEERS HAVE A LOT TO GET READY FOR THE PLAYERS AND REFEREES:

DALE ENJOYS THE CAMARADERIE WITH THE PLAYERS AND OFFICIALS, AND WILL CHAT WITH THE REFS DURING TIME OUTS:

TEGROOTENHUIS ALSO SPENDS TIME WORKING WITH CHILDREN IN HIS REAL JOB:

DALE SAYS HE’S TRAINING HIS EVENTUAL REPLACEMENT, JACK KRUSE OF GEORGE, IOWA, BUT WILL KEEP VOLUNTEERING FOR AS LONG AS THEY WANT HIM TO.

HE ALSO PERFORMS SIMILAR DUTIES EACH YEAR AT THE NAIA VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY.