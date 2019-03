Z-SPACE BRINGS HIGH TECH LEARNING TO CAREER ACADEMY

STUDENTS IN SOME CLASSES AT THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CAREER ACADEMY ARE LEARNING SKILLS THROUGH A NEW 3-D VIRTUAL REALITY DEVICE KNOWN AS Z-SPACE.

ANTHONY GAUL TEACHES AN EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDER CLASS AT THE ACADEMY AND SAYS THE Z-SPACE SYSTEM IS A GREAT LEARNING TOOL:

OC……..AS IT’S BEATING. :22

JULIETTA KEUCK IS AN EAST HIGH SENIOR ENROLLED IN THE CLASS:

OC…….HOW THEY WORK. ;20

GAUL ALSO SERVES AS THE FIRE CHIEF OF SGT. BLUFF.

HE SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONDERS AND HOSPITAL PERSONNEL WILL ALSO BE ABLE TO RECEIVE Z-SPACE TRAINING:

OC…THE WHOLE AREA. ;23

Z-SPACE CAN ALSO BE USED IN VARIOUS SCIENCE CLASSES AND OTHER EDUCATIONAL APPLICATIONS.