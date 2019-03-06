SIOUX CITY RESIDENT’S CITY PROPERTY TAX BILL TO REMAIN STABLE

Sioux City’s Finance Department has announced that the Fiscal Year 2020 property tax levy of $15.68 is the lowest levy in 18 years, but homeowners won’t see an impact on their city’s portion of their tax bill.

The approved tax levy will decrease 2.4% to $15.68 from this last year’s approved rate of $16.07.

But due to changes in the state mandated rollback, residential City taxes per $100,000 of taxable valuation will remain unchanged at $816.

City taxes per $100,000 of taxable commercial and industrial property will decrease $35 to $1,411.