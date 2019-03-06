OFFICER WHO HANDLED FENTANYL HOSPITALIZED IN FT. DODGE

A Fort Dodge police officer is recovering after being found unresponsive in his squad car after handling a suspected opioid and had to be revived.

The Fort Dodge Police Department has released police body camera video of the officer being pulled from the squad car, placed on a gurney and loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Police have not released the officer’s name.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon when the officer made a traffic stop.

The officer handled an unknown substance before arresting the driver.

Police say that on the way to jail, the officer began feeling dizzy and called for help.

First responders gave the officer two doses of Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote.

He was given more doses at a hospital, where he was kept until Monday.

Police believe the substance the officer handled was a form of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is fueling a national epidemic of fatal overdoses.

