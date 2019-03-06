NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY TIPS OFF

The action is underway in the annual NAIA Division Two Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The first game tipped off at 8:30 Wednesday morning with Sterling Kansas taking on Cardinal Stritch of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tournament co-Director Corey Westra says 32 teams will see action the first two days of the event:

OC……….with four games. :15

The remaining teams take Sunday off and then action resumes on Monday:

OC……….also on ESPN 3. :11

Concordia, Nebraska is the top seed in the tournament, one of six area teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference in the field of 32.

The others include Morningside College, Northwestern College and for the first time, Dordt College.