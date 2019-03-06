HARD ROCK FINED BY IRGC OVER SURVEILLANCE VIOLATIONS

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino has been fined $20,000 dollars by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Hard Rock agreed to a 20-thousand dollar fine after they experienced outages in security camera coverage between December of 2017 and August of 2018.

OC………it could be” :13

Ohorilko says the large number of outages figured into the amount of the fine along with the lag in reporting the problem.

OC…….voluntary reporting” :12

Hard Rock General Manager Jim Franke apologized to the commission:

OC……….be tolerated” :18

He says the supervisors knew the procedures and it was frustrating to find they were not followed.

OC………..the same manner”. :18

Franke says they have taken steps to ensure the surveillance video is handled properly, including hiring a surveillance manager with 22 years of experience who is respected and has a good working relationship with the I-R-G-C and the D-C-I.