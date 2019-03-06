HARD ROCK FINED BY IRGC OVER SURVEILLANCE VIOLATIONS

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino has been fined $20,000 dollars by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Hard Rock agreed to a 20-thousand dollar fine after they experienced outages in security camera coverage between December of 2017 and August of 2018.
Ohorilko says the large number of outages figured into the amount of the fine along with the lag in reporting the problem.
Hard Rock General Manager Jim Franke apologized to the commission:
He says the supervisors knew the procedures and it was frustrating to find they were not followed.
Franke says they have taken steps to ensure the surveillance video is handled properly, including hiring a surveillance manager with 22 years of experience who is respected and has a good working relationship with the I-R-G-C and the D-C-I.