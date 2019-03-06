CHEROKEE MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON METH CHARGES

A Cherokee, Iowa man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

37-year-old Raymond Andrew Kerns received the prison term after pleading guilty last September to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence showed that from January 2017 through February 2018, Kerns was involved in a conspiracy that distributed nearly three pounds of meth in the Cherokee, area.

He was apprehended on February 27th of 2018 in Storm Lake while attempting to meet with another meth dealer.

Law enforcement seized $1,500 and 8 grams of methamphetamine from Kerns, who admitted that he planned to distribute to other persons.