ABSENTEE BALLOT MEASURE MOVING THROUGH IOWA HOUSE

There’s a bipartisan effort in the Iowa House to ensure every absentee ballot mailed on time gets counted in the 2020 election.

Republican Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs is leading the discussion that started after a disputed legislative race in the Decorah area.

The three counties in House District 55 each handled absentee ballots that were delivered after Election Day differently.

A bill that cleared a House committee will require each county auditor to pay for a U.S. Postal Service marking system that tracks when mail is sent and received.

Pat Gill, the Woodbury County Auditor, paid 2-cents per absentee ballot to track ballots in his county in the 2018 election.

Gill’s office in Sioux City received nine ballots last year that did not have a postmark showing when they’d been mailed.

The Secretary of State’s office estimates it would cost about 13-thousand dollars for the 2020 election if every county auditor uses the Postal Service tracking system.