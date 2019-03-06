2018 AA PLAYER OF THE YEAR RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY – JOSE SERMO INKS 2019 AA CONTRACT

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed INF Jose Sermo, the 2018 American Association Player of the Year, to a 2019 American Association contract. The 2019 season will mark Sermo’s 8th season in professional baseball.

Sermo put together one of the most impressive seasons in Explorers franchise history in 2018, becoming just the 2nd X’s player to be named the League’s Player of the Year, joining his teammate Nate Samson who won the award in 2016. Last season Sermo set new career highs in batting average (.316), home runs (22), RBIs (81), runs scored (75), stolen bases (24), on-base percentage (.423), and slugging percentage (.627) in 87 games played with the X’s.

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native became the first X’s player in franchise history to put together a 20 home run-20 stolen bases season. His 22 home runs and 81 RBIs in 2018 were also both good for 2nd most in Explorers single season franchise history.

Sermo led the entire American Association in RBIs and slugging percentage, tied for second in the league in home runs, tied for third in the league in runs scored, and tied for sixth in the league in stolen bases. For his efforts, Sermo was named a 2018 American Association All-Star. The switch hitter also took home Pointstreak Player of the Week honors for the week ending September 2 after hitting .471 with 2 doubles, 7 RBIs, and 8 runs scored during the week.

Sermo began his professional career after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 35th round of the 2012 MLB Draft from Bethany College (Lindsborg, KS). Sermo spent his first three seasons in the Brewers organization, reaching as high as Double-A in 2014. He split time between the Frontier Greys (Frontier League) and Gary SouthShore RailCats (American Association) in 2015.

Sermo began the 2016 season with Gary, where he got off to an impressive start, hitting .311 with 5 homers and 24 RBIs in just 29 games. For his efforts, Sermo had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox where he played for the Salem Red Sox in 2016 and 2017. Sermo signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals in 2018 before being released and joining the Winnipeg Goldeyes for 4 games where he was also released and signed with the X’s on May 26.

With the signing of Sermo, the Explorers now have 15 players (9 pitchers, 6 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.