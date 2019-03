S-B-L UPSET VICTIM AT IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNEY

THE SGT. BLUFF-LUTON WARRIORS WERE UPSET IN THE OPENING ROUND OF THE IOWA BOYS 3A BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN DES MOINES.

THE SECOND SEEDED WARRIORS LOST TO THE WINTERSET HUSKIES 59-54.

SGT. BLUFF FELL BEHIND 14-8 AFTER THE 1ST QUARTER AND TRAILED 26-16 AT HALF TIME.

THEY FELL BEHIND BY 14 IN THE 2ND HALF AND DIDN’T HAVE ENOUGH FIREPOWER TO MAKE UP THE DEFICIT, ENDING THEIR SEASON 20-4.

DANIEL WRIGHT LED S-B-L WITH 18 POINTS, CONNOR GROVES ADDED 14.

WINTERSET ADVANCES WITH A 17-6 RECORD.