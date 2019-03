IRGC RENEWS LICENSES FOR HARD ROCK & MRHD

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING ASSOCIATION HAS VOTED TO RENEW THE LICENSES FOR SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO AND MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

MRHD PRESIDENT DAKIN SCHULTZ SPOKE ON BEHALF OF THE NON-PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER OF THE CASINO.

SCHULTZ SAYS 2018 WAS A GOOD YEAR FOR THE ORGANIZATIONS:

SCHULTZ SAYS MRHD’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MANY NEW MEMBERS AND A NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WILL SOON BE COMING IN FOR LONG TIME MRHD MEMBER MARK MONSON:

JIM FRANKE, HARD ROCK’S GENERAL MANAGER, TOLD THE I-R-G-C THAT THE CASINO CONTINUES TO MAKE IMPROVEMENTS:

THOSE IMPROVEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE EXPANDING THE FACILITIES:

THE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE LICENSE RENEWALS.