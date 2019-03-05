FORMER PRINCIPAL SUES SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The former principal of Morningside Elementary school in Sioux City is suing the local school district, accusing administrators of forcing her from her job because of her age and gender.

Dawn Stansbury filed the lawsuit late last month in Woodbury County District Court.

Stansbury is also accusing the district of breach of contract, saying the district terminated her contract past its automatic renewal date.

The lawsuit comes after the Iowa Civil Rights Commission gave her the right to sue after she had filed an earlier complaint with them.

Stansbury had been with the district since 2001, and a principal since 2005.

She resigned last August with her resignation letter claiming the move was made “under duress.”

Stansbury is seeking damages for lost wages and benefits… as well as punitive damages for suffering.

The Sioux City School District is not commenting on the lawsuit.