CLOVERLEAF COLD STORAGE COMPLETES MERGER WITH ZERO MOUNTAIN

Cloverleaf Cold Storage has completed its previously announced merger with Arkansas based Zero Mountain, Inc.

The combined companies now comprise the fourth largest cold storage warehouse in North America.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zero Mountain was founded in 1955 and ships over 2.5 billion pounds of food annually.

Cloverleaf was founded in 1952 by the Kaplan and Feiges families, and currently operates 19 warehouses with over 102 million cubic feet of total capacity, across the Midwest and Southeast United States.