AREA STUDENTS LINK UP WITH SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

3rd through 5th grade students from over 40 Siouxland schools had a chance to perform with the Sioux City Symphony this week at the Orpheum Theater.

Symphony C-E-O Travis Morgan says the experience culminated several weeks of preparing in their classrooms as part of the “Link Up” program:

For many of the students, it is their first exposure to playing a musical instrument:

The students sang and played their instrument with the symphony from from their seats.