EAST HIGH DOWNED BY CEDAR FALLS AT STATE TOURNEY

THE EAST HIGH BLACK RAIDERS NEVER REALLY GOT THEIR OFFENSE GOING AND LOST TO CEDAR FALLS IN THE OPENING ROUND OF THE IOWA 4A BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TUESDAY EVENING IN DES MOINES.

THE BLACK RAIDERS FELL BY A SCORE OF 63-41.

SAYVION ARMSTRONG WAS THE ONLY EAST PLAYER IN DOUBLE FIGURES, SCORING 17 POINTS.

EAST LED BRIEFLY IN THE 1ST QUARTER, BUT CEDAR FALLS STEADILY PULLED AHEAD AND LED BY 33-19 AT HALFTIME.

THAT LEAD EXPANDED TO 47-26 AFTER THE 3RD QUARTER, AND CEDAR FALLS FINISHED WITH A 22 POINT MARGIN OF VICTORY.

EAST ENDS THE SEASON 22-2. CEDAR FALLS IS NOW 19-3.