Sioux City’s Project Lifesaver program, which provides a tracking system to locate individuals who have a tendency to wander, has received a financial boost to serve more families.

Sgt. Judy Kellen also serves on the Iowa State Police Association Board, which obtained a grant from the Rabiner Treatment Center in Fort Dodge, which recently closed:

OC………$4500. ;21

Police Program Coordinator Rita Donnelly says Project Lifesaver started locally about 11 years ago:

OC………wander away and get lost. ;18

The grant will allow 10 additional children to be added to the program.

The Project Lifesaver transmitter is placed on the person’s ankle and emits a radio signal every second to locate these individuals before they fall victim to the elements, accidents, or predators.

Project Lifesaver also helps give much needed peace of mind to parents and caregivers.