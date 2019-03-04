HO-CHUNK VILLAGE IN WINNEBAGO TO RECEIVE PLANNING AWARD

The Ho-Chunk Village in Winnebago will receive the Urban Design Award this week from The Nebraska Chapter of the American Planning Association for plans to expand the area.

The original 40-acre Ho-Chunk Village master-planned community established in the early 2000s is reaching capacity.

The expansion, called “Village 2.0,” includes an additional 120 acres to the north and east with 281 new residential units.

Those units will include townhomes, mixed-use and multi-family apartment buildings, smaller single-family cottages and larger homes.

Community spaces include a plaza for events, public art, a natural playscape, a ceremonial space and amphitheater, community garden plots and orchards plus a trail system.

The plans were developed by Omaha, Nebraska-based firm HDR.

The Urban Design Award will be presented at the Nebraska Annual Planning Conference in Kearney on March 7.