GRAPES OF WRATH SELECTED AS 2019 ONE BOOK ONE SIOUXLAND

John Steinbeck’s classic American novel “The Grapes of Wrath” has been selected as the fourteenth season featured read of One Book One Siouxland.

Kelsey Patterson of the Sioux City Public Library says the planning committee for One Book One Siouxland has put together a wide range of events to celebrate the book:

The Grapes of Wrath is an American classic telling the tale of migrant workers displaced in the middle of the dust bowl in desperate search for work.

It captures the mood and angst of the nation during the Great Depression.

Visit www.onebookonesiouxland.org for a complete list of events, read-alikes, discussion starters, community partners, and additional information about One Book One Siouxland.