BOSSMAN PUSHES BILL TO LET IOWA OPTOMETRISTS PERFORM MORE PROCEDURES

The Iowa house has advanced a bill that would give optometrists authority to do three more things around the eye ball — things only Iowa ophthalmologists are allowed to do today.

Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City says the bill would expand “injection privileges” and would let optometrists drain eyelids and give shots to treat two other kinds of conditions.

Bossman says the move to expand the scope of what optometrists may do will improve access to eye care services, especially for rural Iowans.

Representative Vicki Lensing of Iowa City was one of the nine who voted against the move.

Bossman had a quick response for Lensing:

Optometrists first get a college degree, then spend four more years in a professional program to become a “doctor of optometry.”

Ophthalmologists get a college degree, go to medical school and, after that, they have a one year internship followed by a three-year residency.

The bill passed the House 87-9 but faces an uncertain future in the senate, where similar bills have failed in the past.

