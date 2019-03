THE INTERSECTION OF WEST 4TH AND PERRY STREETS WEST OF PALMER CANDY WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY MORNING FOR REPAIRS.

CITY CREWS WILL BEGIN MAKING UTILITY REPAIRS AT THE LOCATION AND THE INTERSECTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON, WEATHER PERMITTING.

A DETOUR USING WESLEY PARKWAY, WEST THIRD AND BLUFF STREETS WILL BE POSTED DURING THE CLOSURE.