SIOUX CITY READIES FOR NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY

Thirty-two women’s basketball teams have started arriving in Sioux City for the annual NAIA Division Two Basketball National Championship Tournament.

Tournament co-Director Corey Westra says the action begins Wednesday morning at the Tyson Events Center:

OC……..no exception. :21

A couple of other events precede Wednesday morning’s initial tipoff:

OC…partner of ours. ;19

Play begins at 8:30am Wednesday morning.

This year’s presenting sponsors are Seaboard Triumph Foods and Riverside Technologies, Inc.