FIRE DESTROYS MORNINGSIDE HOME

A SIOUX CITY FAMILY IS HOMELESS AFTER A SATURDAY AFTERNOON FIRE DESTROYED THEIR HOUSE.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND FLAMES COMING THROUGH THE ROOF OF THE HOME IN THE 3500 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 2:45PM SATURDAY.

THE PARENTS AND THEIR CHILDREN WERE ALL OUT OF THE HOME ATTENDING ACTIVITIES WHEN THE FIRE WAS DISCOVERED.

FIREFIGHTERS POURED WATER THROUGH THE ROOF TO TRY AND CONTAIN THE BLAZE, BUT THE STRUCTURE HAS BEEN RULED A TOTAL LOSS.

THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR WAS ALSO DAMAGED FROM THE HEAT OF THE BLAZE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.