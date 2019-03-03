COLONEL MUCKEY ASSUMES COMMAND OF 185TH AIR GUARD

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has a new commander.

Colonel Mark Muckey officially took command of the 185th in a weekend ceremony at the base.

Muckey is a Sioux City native who first joined the 185th Fighter Wing in 1984:

Colonel Muckey is also a KC-135 pilot and doesn’t expect to make many immediate changes at the 185th:

Muckey takes over for Colonel Larry Christensen, who had been Wing Commander since 2014.

Christensen paid tribute to the guard members and the Siouxland community:

Colonel Christensen will transition duties to Colonel Muckey over the next several weeks and then work as Chief of Staff of the Iowa Air National Guard, Headquartered at Camp Dodge near Des Moines.