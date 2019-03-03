Home Local News COLONEL MUCKEY ASSUMES COMMAND OF 185TH AIR GUARD

COLONEL MUCKEY ASSUMES COMMAND OF 185TH AIR GUARD

Woody Gottburg
Colonel Mark Muckey receives the unit guide-on from Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford officially giving him command of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony at the Sioux City, Iowa Air National Guard base on March 2, 2019. U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has a new commander.

Colonel Mark Muckey officially took command of the 185th in a weekend ceremony at the base.

Muckey is a Sioux City native who first joined the 185th Fighter Wing in 1984:

Colonel Muckey is also a KC-135 pilot and doesn’t expect to make many immediate changes at the 185th:

Muckey takes over for Colonel Larry Christensen, who had been Wing Commander since 2014.

Christensen paid tribute to the guard members and the Siouxland community:

Colonel Christensen will transition duties to Colonel Muckey over the next several weeks and then work as Chief of Staff of the Iowa Air National Guard, Headquartered at Camp Dodge near Des Moines.

