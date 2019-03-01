UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S DEBUTS SECOND CMN KITCHEN

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s and the Children’s Miracle Network have unveiled a second family kitchen on the hospital’s pediatric floor.

It’s available to families who have children in the hospital.

The kitchen, along with the additional kitchen near the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, were established through a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City.

The kitchens are stocked with meals, snacks, and beverages, and are accessible to families 24 hours.

The second kitchen was dedicated with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Friday.